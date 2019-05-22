Protection concerns of older women in Jordan - Policy brief

Introduction

The humanitarian sector has made significant progress at the global policy level to recognise the inclusion of different groups who face specific and additional risks. This is key to delivering impartial and accountable assistance.

Furthermore, the Sustainable Development Goals make an explicit commitment to gender equality and to the inclusion and participation of older people. To ensure the successful implementation of these global commitments, the rights of women and men at all stages of their lives must be considered and realised.

Although women’s empowerment, the protection of groups with specific and enhanced risks, and the rights of older people are being explicitly addressed in both the Jordanian Government policies and the Humanitarian Response Plan for the Syria Crisis, neither the diverse experiences, nor the concerns of older women, have been fully taken into account.

This invisibility of older women’s rights, experiences and needs, and the lack of specific frameworks to protect them may well impede the implementation of both national policies and the humanitarian commitments made at national, regional and global levels. This policy brief analyses how older women’s protection concerns remain invisible in the humanitarian response to the Syria Crisis and the wider policy framework in Jordan, and offers recommendations on how to ensure their meaningful inclusion in both.