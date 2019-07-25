25 Jul 2019

Project Highlights: Social stability and resilient livelihoods for Syrian refugees and vulnerable Jordanian host community farming families

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 25 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (437.09 KB)

Objective:

To increase social stability and improve the food security, livelihoods and employment opportunities of vulnerable, crisis-affected Syrian refugee and Jordanian host families by leveraging the agricultural potential within the targeted areas.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC), Business Development Centre, Nippon International Cooperation for Community Development and the World Food Programme.

Beneficiaries reached:

454 households, of whom 145 Syrian refugee families and 309 Jordanian host families.

Activities implemented:

  • Undertook rapid skills and market assessments for host communities in order to identify potential agri-food products as the basis for home-based/micro agri-food businesses.

  • Conducted 25 feasibility studies from which eight product categories were selected for home-based/micro and group-based/small-scale agri-food enterprises.

  • Developed beneficiary selection criteria and identified project beneficiaries in the three targeted governorates.

  • Led six introductory meetings in the three targeted governorates, aimed at raising awareness of the project, and to collect baseline data regarding beneficiaries’ socioeconomic status.

  • Identified and trained a cadre of trainers from MoA and NARC.

  • Developed and carried out a training for beneficiaries and facilitators on various topics (production of jam and pickled vegetables, packaging, food safety and hygiene, entrepreneurship, etc.).

  • Selected a list of tools that were delivered in the form of kits to each beneficiary who completed the training successfully to be used for food production.

  • Held three exhibitions to market beneficiaries’ products.

  • Facilitated the official registration of 42 home-based food-processing businesses.

  • Provided beneficiaries with USD 100 upon completing the training; a voucher valued at around USD 300 to purchase tool kits for food processing; and USD 271 after receiving tool kits to initiate production.

Results:

  • Promoted self-reliance and sustainability by providing beneficiaries with the technical knowledge and required business skillsthanks to the training and tools distributed to produce high quality food and enhance their livelihoods.

    • Improved beneficiaries’ income; about 80 percent of the beneficiaries expanded their operations into small agri-businesses.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.