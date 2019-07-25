Project Highlights: Social stability and resilient livelihoods for Syrian refugees and vulnerable Jordanian host community farming families

Objective:

To increase social stability and improve the food security, livelihoods and employment opportunities of vulnerable, crisis-affected Syrian refugee and Jordanian host families by leveraging the agricultural potential within the targeted areas.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC), Business Development Centre, Nippon International Cooperation for Community Development and the World Food Programme.

Beneficiaries reached:

454 households, of whom 145 Syrian refugee families and 309 Jordanian host families.

Activities implemented:

Undertook rapid skills and market assessments for host communities in order to identify potential agri-food products as the basis for home-based/micro agri-food businesses.

Conducted 25 feasibility studies from which eight product categories were selected for home-based/micro and group-based/small-scale agri-food enterprises.

Developed beneficiary selection criteria and identified project beneficiaries in the three targeted governorates.

Led six introductory meetings in the three targeted governorates, aimed at raising awareness of the project, and to collect baseline data regarding beneficiaries’ socioeconomic status.

Identified and trained a cadre of trainers from MoA and NARC.

Developed and carried out a training for beneficiaries and facilitators on various topics (production of jam and pickled vegetables, packaging, food safety and hygiene, entrepreneurship, etc.).

Selected a list of tools that were delivered in the form of kits to each beneficiary who completed the training successfully to be used for food production.

Held three exhibitions to market beneficiaries’ products.

Facilitated the official registration of 42 home-based food-processing businesses.

Provided beneficiaries with USD 100 upon completing the training; a voucher valued at around USD 300 to purchase tool kits for food processing; and USD 271 after receiving tool kits to initiate production.

Results: