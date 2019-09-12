Progress for children’s early education with new Kindergartens opening

TAFILAH, 11 September 2019: More children in the south of Jordan are receiving quality, inclusive early childhood education with the opening of a new Kindergarten in Tafilah, as part of UNICEF’s support to the Government to increase enrolment and attendance throughout the country.

The newly launched KG, managed as a community-based centre by ICCS, has four refurbished and fully-equipped classrooms able to accommodate 200 children across a double shift through UNICEF support. It is one of five new centres opened since last year, providing 750 children with the best start to their education.

In addition, UNICEF is identifying new sites through public-private partnerships to increase access to early education, particularly in the areas with the lowest levels of enrolment, as well as reviewing by-laws and standards for nurseries and KG to improve efficiency and increasing teacher training in inclusive education, so that all children can realize their right to an education.

“Quality and inclusive Kindergartens increase children’s cognitive and social skills, which are critical for their future learning,” said Tanya Chapuisat, Representative, UNICEF Jordan. “UNICEF is working closely with the Government so that every child can have the best start to their education.”

The Government of Jordan has made an ambitious commitment to universalize KG-2 to provide every child with access to early education. As part of this effort UNICEF is supporting the opening of KG classrooms in community-based centres, like the one inaugurated in Tafilah, as well as supporting the Ministry of Education to expand access in the public system.

In addition to the increase in the number of places available, UNICEF is implementing an innovative cash-transfers programme for families in the most vulnerable districts to enable them to enroll their children in KG2.

Evidence from a diverse range of countries is conclusive that investing in early childhood development is an extremely effective and cost-efficient way of accelerating progress for children, their communities and societies more generally.

UNICEF’s support for quality and inclusive education is generously supported by the Governments of Australia, Canada, Germany through KfW, and Ireland, as well as UK DFID, and US State Department Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration.