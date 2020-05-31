Preliminary trend Analysis during COVID 19- Issue 2 GBV IMS Taskforce, Jordan

This paper is the second issue of a short series the GBV IMS taskforce decided to produce in order to analyze trends during COVID19 emergency. The taskforce issues regularly analytical products twice a year but because of exceptional circumstances decided to analyze trends on a monthly basis to better inform adaptation of programming to lockdown situation. In the last two weeks of March 2020 as lockdown measures started, the GBV incidents reported to GBV IMS dropped significantly by 68%, as analyzed in the first issue of this series. In April compared to February prior to the 9.5% drop in incidents reported.