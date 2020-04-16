Preliminary Analysis of Gender Based Violence trends during COVID 19 GBV IMS Taskforce Jordan, 14th of April 2020

In 2019 88% of perpetrators of GBV cases reported to case management agencies were husbands. Many of these women are now trapped in their homes with their abusers since the beginning of movement restrictions measures to contain the COVID-19 epidemic. Preliminary trend analysis in the first two weeks of the lockdown measures in Jordan, show that GBV case management agencies reported a 68% decrease of cases compared to before the crisis. The drop in reported cases does not mean there are fewer incidents of GBV. On the contrary, women's organisations and specialised GBV agencies confirm that women are facing increased risk of domestic violence but they are also facing additional and specific barriers to seeking help.

With services mostly available online, women are not always able to call because of the proximity with the perpetrator. For refugees living in camps sharing the same caravan with limited space make privacy an issue, moreover women in the camps often do not own a private mobile and use the one of the husband. Those that do call are usually in life threatening situations as violence increases over time and because of the additional stressors that the curfew has created. Main forms of GBV reported in this period are emotional and physical abuse by intimate partner (husband in this context), online sexual harassment and cases of sexual exploitation were also reported.

Women are calling hotlines to request support for their family and children's basic needs, putting their family wellbeing first before their own. Moreover, building trust on the phone takes longer than in person, women shared concerns of being separated from the children in those difficult times. Hotlines for referrals and helplines continue to provide counselling, coordinating with the Family Protection Department for safety and shelter options available. Case management agencies and women organizations are exploring other ways for women to safely seek help. The GBV IMS taskforce members recognize that another obstacle to seek help is the lack of knowledge of services available and hotlines especially at the onset of the crisis, the taskforce is working on different ways to address the issue. This brief preliminary analysis conducted by the 8 members of the GBV IMS taskforce on data obtained with consent of the survivor, will be updated in order to monitor the trends over the time following the evolution of service delivery and circumstances of the national measures to prevent the risks of COVID 19.