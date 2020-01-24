24 Jan 2020

People of Determination at Syrian refugee Mrajeeb Camp in Jordan provided with psychological support

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 23 Jan 2020 View Original

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2020 (WAM) -- The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, launched the initiative, "Bridges of Hope to Support People of Determination", in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, for the Syrian refugee families of People of Determination at the Mrajeeb Camp in Jordan, as part of the ZHO’s efforts to support People of Determination in foreign countries by collaborating with the ERC'S initiatives and projects.

The initiative aims to provide 148 families of Syrian "refugees with determination" guidance to mitigate psychological pressures and stress and provide families with background information, practical training sessions, and psychological and social counselling.

Abdullah Abdulaali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, who accompanied the ZHO’s team, stated that the organisation had launched the initiative under the guidance of the wise leadership, as well as the supervision and concern of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Al Humaidan extended his appreciation to the ERC, headed by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and to all the employees there for their genuine and fruitful cooperation with the ZHO. He also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and its minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the UAE Embassy in Jordan for supporting this initiative and collaborating with the ZHO. He finally thanked the parents at the Mrajeeb Camp for joining the initiative, as well as the ZHO’s employees.

Ahmed Ali Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, received Al Humaidan and the accompanying delegation as part of the delegation’s visit to the Kingdom of Jordan to implement the initiative and praised the delegation’s efforts and the wonderful humanitarian initiative for the People of Determination.

Moza Ahmad Al Salami, Director of ZHO’s Al Ain Autism Centre and the head of the team, said, "This initiative was launched in collaboration with the ERC after signing a cooperation agreement with the ZHO. The team includes Moza Ahmad Al Salami, initiative’s coordinator and supervisor; Ghadeer Al Oteibi, senior social worker; Anoud Al Hajri, psychologist; Sheikha Salem Al Ka’bi, specialised teacher, and Ahmad Al Zoghbi, specialised teacher."

She added that 148 families were part of the initiative, including those suffering from cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder, intellectual disabilities, physical impairment, deafness, and blindness and Down syndrome.

Moza Al Salami revealed that a team of staff members had created a sensory room called the "Bridges of Hope Initiative Room to Support People of Determination", where the staff was trained by a specialist in special educational needs from the camp on how to best utilise the room to serve families and people of determination.

Al Salami pointed out that the initiative is aimed at providing participants with skills to help them lead independent lives, acquire appropriate habits, and protect themselves.

This is in addition to helping children develop different intellectual skills and language capabilities and teaching them to rely on themselves, acquire appropriate eating habits, and inculcate major and minor life skills and kinetic synergy capabilities.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.