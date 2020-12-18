Participatory Assessment Report Jordan 2020 - Summary

Overview

Since the beginning of its operation in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, UNHCR has conducted participatory assessment exercises in order to deepen its understanding of the protection risks faced by persons of concern across the country. Guided by UNHCR’s principle of age, gender and diversity mainstreaming (AGDM), participatory assessments help ensure that refugees are at the centre of decision-making concerning their protection and well-being. During these assessments, UNHCR and partners, together with persons of concern, analyse protection risks faced by refugees, learn about local capacities and listen to their proposed solutions. The results of these assessments are then used to inform the protection response. Although participatory assessments are generally conducted through structured dialogue with girls, boys, women and men in the form of in-person focus group discussions and key informant interviews, this year this was not possible given the unprecedented public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected countless communities, families and individuals. Operating under the humanitarian principle of “do no harm”, that is, avoiding any negative impact of its actions on affected populations, UNHCR decided to replace the onsite field research generally used in such assessments, by a desk review of the various discussions and feedback gathered from persons of concern in 2020.

Currently hosting over 750,000 refugees, Jordan has a strong tradition of generosity towards refugees from neighbouring countries and beyond. UNHCR coordinates the refugee response under the leadership of the Government of Jordan (GoJ) and in partnership with 16 NGO and GoJ partners, and promotes a One-Refugee Approach for all persons of concern, seeking to reduce and ultimately eliminate differences in rights and access to services based on nationality in the overall refugee response to protection and assistance needs. Despite various positive developments on the policy and response front, including enhanced access to education for all and to livelihoods opportunities for Syrian refugees, more efforts are needed to address child protection and GBV concerns, as well as the challenges refugees continue to face as funding decreases and assets are depleted.