Over 70 youth and women engaged in employment opportunities in Za’atari tailoring workshop [EN/AR]

ZA’ATARI, 27 October 2022. More than 70 youth and women from Za’atari village, and from the refugee camp that shares its name, have benefited from employment and training opportunities through the Dar Abu Abdullah (DAA) and UNICEF ‘In & Out’ tailoring workshop in the one year since it first opened.

The workshop, part of UNICEF’s Learning to Earning programme in Jordan and implemented by DAA as one of their community-focused projects and programmes, employs 72 Jordanian and Syrian refugee women. Various types of textiles and garments such as medical masks, school bags, blankets and winter clothing, including custom orders from several organizations, including Tkiyet Um Ali and UNICEF have been produced at this workshop.

“We are proud to work with DAA to provide youth and women from the local community and from Za’atari refugee camp with income generating opportunities and a safe workplace. This project is part of our efforts across the country to strengthen social cohesion and economically empower women,” said Shairose Mawji, Acting Representative, UNICEF Jordan.

“We are happy with our ongoing partnership with UNICEF. We are looking forward for more joint future projects to serve women and youth. Stemming from its community-centered approach, Dar Abu Abdullah is firmly committed to reaching out to all segments of society across the Kingdom, including vulnerable groups and impoverished households, in order to fight poverty and sustain livelihoods," said Samer Balqar, Director-General of Dar Abu Abdullah.

He added that the Za’atari sewing workshop is designed to provide Jordanian women and Syrian refugee women with income-generating opportunities and training, emphasizing that the project offers producers with a welcoming and safe workplace.

The ‘In & Out’ workshop is run in collaboration with the Municipality of Za’atari and Manshiya, offering flexible employment that fits each woman’s individual needs, as well as training and courses in life skills, financial literacy and leadership skills.

UNICEF’s support for the workshop, part of the agency’s Learning to Earning programme, is made possible thanks to funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of Japan, the Kingdom of the Netherlands through the PROSPECTS partnership and the United States Government.