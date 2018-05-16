Over 400 youth graduate from ‘Amaluna’ - UNICEF supported vocational training programme in Jordan [EN/AR]

Arabic version

AMMAN, Jordan, 9 May 2018: The first batch of students supported by a UNICEF scholarship to develop the necessary skills that enable them to participate in the economy graduated today from the technical and vocational training programme at Luminus Education in a ceremony attended by representatives from the Ministry of Labour, the Ambassador of Kuwait, and the Canadian Embassy.

Currently 33 per cent of young people in Jordan are economically inactive and many have limited opportunities to engage. UNICEF is helping youth reach their full potential through its Amaluna Youth Economic Engagement programme, including targeting 30,000 young people to receive quality vocational training programmes that are proven to successfully transition them to the labour market.

“Given the right skills and opportunities, youth are in a unique position to become engaged, contribute to the economy and accelerate growth,” said UNICEF Jordan Representative Robert Jenkins. “By strengthening life and employability skills, and providing pathways for engagement, we can empower youth to contribute positively to their communities.”

Also speaking at the graduation event were Mr Hani Khelifat, Secretary General at the Ministry of Labour, His Excellency Hamad Saleh Al Duaij, Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan, and Dr Ayman Maqableh, Director of Al Quds College – as well as students who spoke about their own successful journeys to meaningful employment.

The young graduates were part of a pilot project targeting 500 vulnerable young people in Jordan, including Syrian refugees, aged between 16-30 years. Half of all young people graduating from the programme are female. Training modules include cosmetology, plumbing, hospitality, catering and food processing, garment manufacture, customer care and call centre operation. Employability, life-skills and English language classes are also offered to each student.

In addition to the education and skills training, all graduates have access to meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities through public-private partnerships. 36 per cent of the 423 young people graduating today have already accessed employment.

The UNICEF Amaluna Youth Economic Engagement project is funded by the Kuwait Foundations of the Advancement of Science (KFAS) and the Government of Canada.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children in Jordan, visit www.unicef.org/jordan.

Follow UNICEF Jordan on Twitter and Facebook