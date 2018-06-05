Opening of the first inclusive community support centre for Jordanians and refugees

Amman, 4 June 2018 – Today UNHCR and the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal, officially inaugurated its new inclusive Community Centre in Nuzha, Amman, with a group Iftar.

The centre provides activities and a chance to come together for both Jordanians and refugees of all nationalities.

There are 25 UNHCR supported Community Support Committees (CSCs) across Jordan, 23 of them are under JOHUD and are jointly run by Jordanian and refugee representatives. Nuzha is the first centre to cater for all refugee communities and with representatives from different nationalities and religious backgrounds. It offers a range of activities each working day, including activities tailored to women, children, people with disabilities, older persons and the youth.

UNHCR Representative, Stefano Severe, welcomed this initiative, saying “moving to a model of an inclusive centre that involves Jordanians as well as refugees of different nationalities can be a powerful tool, not only to promote peaceful coexistence between refugees and the host community, but also between the different refugee groups themselves. This creates a positive atmosphere and a better protection environment for all, in line with UNHCR’s One Refugee approach.” Qais Tarawneh, Deputy Executive Director of JOHUD believes that “establishing Nuzha Community Support Center will create safe public space, hosting empowered volunteers representing host community and refugees from different nationalities.” He added that “it will be a place where people of diverse backgrounds can meet for social, educational, cultural and recreational activities; the center will be hosting daily activities designed by the community and volunteers aims to provide integrated protection services.

Jordan is home to 750,000 refugees from nearly 60 different nationalities, predominantly Syrians, but also sizeable populations of Iraqis, Yemenis, Sudanese and Somalis, amongst others. The majority of refugees live in urban and rural areas across Jordan, from Irbid in the north to Aqaba in the south.

CSCs in Jordan provide a novel and community led approach to respond to the needs of urban refugees, bridging gaps between refugees and Jordanians, and helping UNHCR to give the right assistance to those who need it most. In 2017 alone, 63,000 refugees and host community members were reached through the centres.

