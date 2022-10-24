Multi-purpose cash assistance: Mid-Year Post Distribution Monitoring Report June 2022

Executive summary

This report presents the results from the 2022 mid-year Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) exercise carried out in June 2022, of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) multi-purpose cash assistance in Jordan. Jordan hosts 761,580 refugees, making it the fourth host country of refugees per capita in the world. 1 To ensure that the basic needs of the most vulnerable are met, UNHCR provides cash assistance to recipients selected based on vulnerability criteria.

As of June 2022, cash assistance continues to have a positive effect on respondents’ psychological and financial wellbeing. In comparison to August 2021, 2 more respondents reported that their wellbeing was improved significantly because of the programme. Just as in previous years, most respondents spent the cash assistance on basic needs, mainly rent (80%) and food (45%). While expenditure on rent has slightly increased since October 2021, 3 fewer respondents spent the cash assistance on food, continuing a tendency of the past few years.

The percentage of respondents’ households holding debt reached 91%, the highest figure since late 2018.

Meanwhile, food insecurity increased for non-Syrian and, even more substantially, for Syrian refugees, nearly closing the gap between the two groups. As most respondents could meet only half or less than half of their basic needs, many adopted coping strategies such as reducing expenditure for basic needs, buying food on credit or taking out loans. This year, 1 in 5 respondents also reported engaging in activities for money that may put their household at risk of harm, marking a 19-percentage point increase from the summer of 2021.

Feedback on UNHCR communications and treatment remains largely positive. Most recipients surveyed received the cash assistance on time and in the expected amount, and most felt that they were treated with respect. Furthermore, there was an increase by 26 percentage points from August 2021 in the share of recipients who are aware of how they can report complaints and feedback to UNHCR. However, there were substantial variations in satisfaction levels among those who contacted UNHCR in the past year, with Syrians being the most likely and Yemeni the least likely to be satisfied with the support provided.