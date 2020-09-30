Multi-purpose cash assistance: 2020 Mid-Year Post Distribution Monitoring Report

Introduction

Jordan is one of the world’s largest refugee hosting countries relative to its population, with 89 refugees per 1,000 inhabitants. The majority (81%) are living in urban and rural areas outside of refugee camps. The 2019 VAF Population Survey of Syrian Refugees found that most registered Syrian refugees in Jordan are unable to independently maintain the financial and non-financial standards necessary for a dignified life. 40% of individuals had debts of more than 100 JOD per capita.

In this context, cash assistance is one of the most important social protection tools in humanitarian response. Granting agency to refugees in terms of spending decisions, it enables them to pay their rent, utilities, education and healthcare needs. The monthly cash assistance programme in Jordan was introduced in 2008 to assist Iraqi refugees living in urban areas and extended in 2012 to include the rapidly growing Syrian refugee population. The principle behind UNHCR’s monthly cash assistance programme, beyond meeting basic needs, is to reduce the susceptibility of the most vulnerable refugee families to exploitation and other protection risks such as child labour, begging, home-evictions and early marriage.

In June of 2020, over 33,000 vulnerable refugee families living across villages and towns in Jordan benefited from a cash transfer to cover their most essential needs. Cumulatively, UNHCR and its partners disbursed over 5.6 million USD in basic needs cash assistance to refugees and asylum seekers in July 2020 alone. The average amount of cash received by Syrian families per month stands at USD 173. Other nationalities included Iraq (1,691 households), Sudan (673 households), Yemen (418 households) and other nationalities (218 households) .

Vulnerability is defined by the Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF) that provides a set of indicators and formulas to score vulnerability risks in several sectors including Shelter, Health, Education, Welfare, WASH, and Coping Strategies, amongst others. These indicators and scores provide a basis for UNHCR and partner organisations5 to target the most vulnerable refugees using similar criteria.

UNHCR uses an ATM banking network (and, increasingly, digital mobile wallet modalities) for cash transfers. Unique to Jordan, UNHCR as part of the Common Cash Facility, uses iris-enabled ATMs for cash withdrawals. A simple iris scan, using a special camera attached to the ATM triggers the cash withdrawal, without the use of an ATM card or a pin number. This ensures that the person targeted for assistance is the one receiving the assistance, and this has been instrumental in reducing fraud. ATM prepaid cards may also be used for specific cases where iris biometrics might not be practical (such as for the elderly or those with disabilities).