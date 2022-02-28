More than 120,000 benefit from ERC's winter aid in Jordan

AMMAN, 27th February, 2022 (WAM) -- The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has intensified its humanitarian efforts and relief programmes to reduce the repercussions of the severe cold and bad weather conditions on the lives of the affected and refugees in Jordan.

The country provided more winter aid to benefit more than 120,000 people in several Jordanian governorates. The assistance included heating devices, blankets, and winter clothes, along with food parcels and children’s supplies.

The ERC team present in Jordan supervised the distribution of assistance to the affected Jordanians and the Syrian refugees in the Emirati-Jordanian Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp and other camps in Jordan.

Aid was also distributed outside camps to relatives or those hosted by Jordanian families. The UAE philanthropic organisation has allocated a large amount of aid to vulnerable segments, people of determination, the elderly and children, to protect them from the low temperatures and severe cold and limit the outbreak of winter diseases.

In cooperation with the Emirati-Jordanian Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp management, the ERC delegation moves daily relief convoys to the Jordanian neighbourhoods and refugee camps on the Syrian-Jordanian border to secure the refugees' needs for food, clothing and shelter.

The delegation is undertaking various other humanitarian tasks, foremost of which is to inspect the conditions of the affected and refugees, identify their needs and respond promptly.

Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, emphasised that the aid is part of the ERC's winter campaign within the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to help those affected by cold waves and weather conditions in 26 countries across the world.

He added that the ERC has intensified its programmes to support the targeted segments in various Jordanian cities and regions since the beginning of the winter.

He indicated that the Emirati philanthropic organisation's strategy is to support the Syrians and strengthen the efforts of Jordan in alleviating the suffering of refugees, improving their humanitarian conditions and supporting initiatives that provide greater care for them in various health, educational, social and living fields.

WAM/Hazem Hussein