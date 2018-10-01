Model Inclusive Schools Helping Build a Fairer Society in Jordan

Amman, Jordan, 1 Oct 2018 —The benefits of quality inclusive education for all children, including those with disabilities, were highlighted today during a visit by the Ambassador of Australia to Jordan, H.E Mr. Miles Armitage and UNICEF Representative Robert Jenkins to a Inclusive Education School in Amman, one of two Model Inclusive Schools in the country .

Generous support from the Government of Australia, including a recent contribution of AU$5 million to UNICEF, is helping to strengthen the education system for all children, including the provision of specialized equipment and facilities for two Model Inclusive Schools in Amman and Irbid. UNICEF is working with the Ministry of Education to support the Government’s aim to make education inclusive. Since 2012, 4,000 children with disabilities have been fully included in public schools across the country.

During the visit to the newly-equipped Model Inclusive School in Amman, specialized equipment and facilities for children with disabilities were on display, including visual disability assistive aids, a loop system that enhances quality of hearing for students with hearing impairments, and a newly established Sensory Room designed to the best global standards for therapeutic spaces. These improvements were carried out by UNICEF’s partner Mercy Corps, with generous support from the Government of Australia.

“Every child has the right to grow up healthy, protected from harm and educated. UNICEF is extremely grateful for the continued support of the people and government of Australia to provide quality education for vulnerable children and to make schools in Jordan more inclusive places for children with disabilities,” said the UNICEF Jordan Representative, Robert Jenkins.

“Ensuring children with disabilities have access to quality learning is a priority of Australian Aid in Jordan,” said Ambassador Armitage. “Every child has the right to an education, but those with disabilities or special needs can often experience barriers to their learning. We are pleased to be working with our long-term partner, UNICEF, on this exciting initiative.”

Since early 2013, Australia has generously contributed more than US$17.9 million to support a range of services for children and their families implemented by UNICEF, including in the areas of Education, WASH, Youth, Health and Nutrition. The most recent contribution of AU$5 million from Australia received in August is helping UNICEF in providing quality education services to vulnerable Syrian children in Jordan in public schools and learning support services in Makani centres. The contribution is part of Australia’s three-year AU$220 million humanitarian response in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

