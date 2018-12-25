Mobile Wallet Pilot Report – Jordan: Preliminary Findings

Project Overview

In an effort to mitigate some of the known protection risks1 of cash distribution to female refugees, Mercy Corps Jordan is piloting an alternative to traditional cash distribution modalities by providing cash assistance to female Syrian refugees through mobile wallets. This report contains the preliminary findings of the initial mobile wallet distribution pilot titled, Mitigating Protection Risks of Cash Assistance for Women Through Mobile Wallets. This report contains initial protection findings and initial indicators of the sustainability of mobile wallets as a cash distribution modality. For a more comprehensive overview of the project, please see the February 2018 Mercy Corps report ‘Mobile Wallet Pilot Report - Jordan Increased Accessibility & Reduced Visibility.’

Pre-distribution preparation

Through the Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF) assessment, Mercy Corps identified 50 Syrian female refugees - from the 358 individuals who took the Vulnerability Assessment - that were eligible to receive a one-time unconditional cash transfer of 152 Jordanian Dinars (JOD). These 50 beneficiaries were selected based on various protection and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) risks. 26 were from Mafraq, and the remaining 24 were from Irbid. Between initial training and cash distribution, 2 beneficiaries stopped participating in the program as they were unable to present the documentation required to receive cash assistance, so the total beneficiary number is 48 individuals. Ultimately, Mercy Corps provides unconditional cash assistance to help beneficiaries provide themselves with basic needs. The goal of providing this cash assistance via mobile wallet as opposed to traditional cash disbursement methods is to evaluate how the female beneficiaries adapt to the use of this new electronic cash modality system, and whether they are able to understand and efficiently use its different functions.

Mercy Corps and mobile wallet technology provider Dinarak worked together on simplifying the training materials and reduced the time needed for the training. Visual materials were developed to make the training accessible for all beneficiaries, in particular elderly beneficiaries. In addition, Mercy Corps and Dinarak conducted a demo session, presenting to the beneficiaries how to use the wallet. During the registration process, Mercy Corps staff and Dinarak staff registered individual beneficiaries. Mercy Corps provided a hotline number for all beneficiaries and WhatsApp number service in case they needed support or had questions about the registration or mobile wallet training.

The beneficiaries first had to register for the mobile wallet, which required valid identification (MoI card) and a phone number. After the registration process, the beneficiaries were trained on essential mobile wallet services:

Cash deposits and withdrawals at Dinarak agents.

Receive and transfer money from/to JoMoPay (Jordan Mobile Payment) user.

Pay for goods and services at retailers/merchants.

Pay bills (utilities, telecom, etc).

Manage their account (balance, mini-statement).

Advice on savings was not included in the training, though findings, highlighted below in greater detail, showed a significant number of beneficiaries did use their mobile wallet as a savings mechanism. With registration and training completed, Mercy Corps created the mobile wallets for each beneficiary.