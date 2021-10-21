Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) - Refugees in Jordan (June 2021)

Introduction

The World Food Programme (WFP) Country Office in Jordan responds to the food needs of approximately 1 million vulnerable refugees and Jordanians through a number of activities defined by the WFP Jordan Country Strategic Plan (CSP) (2020 - 2022). Interventions include the provision of food assistance to refugees in camps and communities, supporting income-generation and providing training opportunities for vulnerable Jordanians and refugees in communities, and supporting the Government of Jordan to strengthen and expand existing social protection schemes . To ensure that interventions under the various CSP activities are designed and managed following an evidence-based approach, WFP Jordan conducts a monthly mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) exercise which collects and analyzes vulnerability data for a representative sample of refugees and Jordanian households in communities. This factsheet provides a summary of the primary findings for refugee households living in the communities drawn from data collected as part of mVAM exercise conducted in JUNE 2021 . WFP also conducts periodic Food Security Outcome Monitoring (FSOM) among the beneficiaries while mVAM covers the overall refugee population in Jordan. Although there is significant overlap between mVAM and FSOM, the findings should be viewed in consideration with the relevant covered population.