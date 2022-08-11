Minister Sajjan announces $120-million sovereign loan offer and $25 million in international assistance on trip to Jordan

August 10, 2022 - Amman, Jordan - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, today finished his first visit to Jordan as minister of international development. While there, he had discussions with partners on education, gender equality, human rights, the ongoing refugee crisis, and Canada’s support for humanitarian and development activities across the country.

During his visit, Minister Sajjan met with His Royal Highness Hussein BIN ABDULLAH ll, Crown Prince of Jordan; Nasser Shraideh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation; Wajih Owais, Minister of Education; and Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, about Canada’s ongoing support for Jordan. He thanked them for all of their efforts to build an inclusive society that includes millions of refugees from across the region. They also spoke about Jordan’s effort to build better access to quality education, including technical and vocational training, sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and inclusive governance.

While there, Minister Sajjan offered a concessional loan of up to $120 million for Jordan’s education sector to help strengthen quality public education for both Jordanians and refugees alike. This loan offer builds on Canada’s long-standing support for inclusive education initiatives in Jordan for vulnerable groups, like girls and refugees.

Minister Sajjan also announced $25 million in funding for development programming in the country to support innovative financing, improve women’s access to the labour market, ensure children and refugees have access to high-quality education, improve solid waste management, and provide sustainable and inclusive growth among Jordan’s small and medium-sized enterprises.

He also met with representatives of the Queen Rania Teacher Academy to learn more about the Canada-funded Scaling Up Teacher Professional Development project. He also met with women civil society leaders to discuss key issues for advancing women’s rights, equality, and empowerment in the country, stressing that women’s rights are human rights.

Minister Sajjan visited a solar power installation in Jordan’s Deir Alla region, a project funded by Canada through Cowater International. He met with leaders whose communities have benefited from renewable energy.

He travelled to the Za’atari camp to learn more about the humanitarian needs of Syrian refugees living there. While there, he met with residents of the camp and representatives of UN agencies working there, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Programme, UNICEF, UN Women and the United Nations Population Fund. In Amman, he also met Ghulam Isaczai, UN Resident Coordinator a.i. in Jordan, and Dominik Bartsch, UNHCR Representative in Jordan.

He also visited the Al-Qadisiyah and Moab municipalities, both supported through Canada-funded projects of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. He met with women and local leaders collaborating in the projects who spoke about how through this program they have improved municipal services and their strong relationships with the communities they serve.

Minister Sajjan also participated in a round table focused on supporting young entrepreneurs and promoting innovation.

Quotes

“Jordan continues to be a leader in inclusive support for the millions of refugees that they are hosting through providing access to education and health care. By working in partnership with Jordan and our partners, we are focused on strengthening opportunities, equality and inclusion for refugees and Jordanians. We will continue to work together to build a better future for all.” - Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Quick facts

Under the Middle East Strategy, Canada has committed over $649 million in funding for Jordan. This includes over $354 million in development assistance and over $80 million in security and stabilization assistance (including National Defence capacity building). It also includes over $214 million in humanitarian assistance.

In 2022, Canada has provided $12 million in humanitarian assistance to Jordan.

The loan offer announced today would be provided under the Sovereign Loans Program, which was announced in Budget 2018.

Providing sovereign loans to eligible countries improves their ability to make important investments in poverty reduction and peace and security.

Contacts

Haley Hodgson

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of International Development

Haley.Hodgson@international.gc.ca

Media Relations Office

Global Affairs Canada

media@international.gc.ca