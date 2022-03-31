MENAdrought Synthesis of Drought Vulnerability in Jordan - Final Report [EN/AR]

Executive Summary

Purpose

This report summarizes MENAdrought findings on the underlying causes of vulnerability to drought impacts in Jordan.

It serves as a link between the impact assessment and policy planning process.

The objective of the vulnerability studies has been to identify who and what is at risk from drought, what causes that risk, and the effects of how actors manage that risk. This can inform drought management planning so that interventions target underlying causes of vulnerability for the identified communities and sectors.

The problem context Drought exacerbates Jordan’s extreme water scarcity challenges. Paleoclimate studies, pre-instrumental records, and modern observations and modeling reveal that the 1998-2012 dry period in the Levant was more severe than any other in the past 500 years (Cook et al., 2016). Anticipated future climate change will lead to higher drought frequency, which will cause significant disruptions in hydrological regimes (Kelley et al., 2015) and the water supply sector, as well as attendant effects on the agriculture sector and the livelihoods and communities dependent on it.

Defining vulnerability

Vulnerability to drought impacts is a socio-environmental phenomenon. Drought risk management practitioners typically explore this dynamic interaction through a conceptual assessment of vulnerability that can shift depending on the time-scale under assessment:

Short term: Vulnerability = potential impact - coping capacity

Long term: Vulnerability = potential impact - adaptive capacity

In this formulation, potential impact has two components: exposure and sensitivity. Exposure refers to the presence of people, assets, ecosystems, etc., in areas affected by drought. Sensitivity refers to the climatological thresholds that trigger negative effects. Coping capacity is the ability of communities, people, or systems to withstand drought without irreversible changes in state and functions whereas adaptive capacity is the ability for systems, people, and communities to change form and function under new conditions.

Research methods

We used participatory research methods as well as quantitative and geospatial analyses across multiple vulnerability assessment approaches per the typology developed through a recent review (King-Okumu, 2019).

The participatory research included the needs assessment conducted at the beginning of the programme and, more recently, focused engagements targeting rainfed and irrigated farming systems, primarily in Azraq. The former study was broad in remit; the latter focused on the impact of drought on livestock owners’ and farmers’ food security and livelihoods (income, debt, and access to finance) as well as the gender-differentiated impacts of drought on farmers and livestock owners. The quantitative and geospatial analyses primarily link to assessments of drought impacts. They included analysis of government expenditure, agricultural production, and water flows and abstraction.