Meeting Their Needs: Results from a Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP) Survey on Gender-Based Violence and Reproductive Health in the Mafraq and Irbid Governorates, Jordan - March 2015

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

As of March 2015, UNHCR had registered over 3.7 million Syrian refugees, with an estimated rate of nearly 3,000 refugees arriving daily and over 80,000 people awaiting registration. Women and girls are disproportionately affected by this displacement, but they have historically been at the margins of service provision. Female refugees, as well as vulnerable women and girls in host countries, face daily threats of harassment, high rates of domestic violence, and early or forced marriages. Yet most cases of violence against women and children are unreported or do not receive effective intervention due to social, familial, economic, and legal repercussions.

Because traditional support networks have broken down and many refugee families have been separated, there has been an overall increase in the vulnerability to gender-based violence. The refugee population in Jordan has reached 624,854 as of March 10, 2015. According to UNHCR statistics, the majority of these refugees and other “persons of concern” reside in Mafraq (155,926) and Irbid (141,103) governorates, which have been identified as primary areas of concern.

IRC conducted this survey in collaboration with the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD). The main objectives of the survey were:

To provide baseline information about current knowledge, attitudes and practices regarding GBV and RH issues among the targeted population; To provide information about the level of knowledge regarding the available services and referral pathways for GBV and RH; To determine the source of information and service seeking behaviors regarding GBV and RH issues.

The field data collection process took place from October 4-10, 2014 and surveyed 1,062 people residing in the urban centers of Irbid, Mafraq and Ramtha. Due to resource limitations the survey was not statistically representative, but the results give a general overview of the needs and attitudes of the persons in need living in these areas.