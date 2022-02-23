Meal Framework for Localisation of Humanitarian Action in Jordan, May 2021 [EN/AR]

ARDD/JONAF (A4EP member), collaborating with others, produced a MEAL Framework on localisation from Jordan.

The purpose of the MEAL Framework is reflected in its two-part vision statement: ‘Humanitarian actors in Jordan – local, national and international – are collectively contributing to the principled, progressive realisation of the localisation agenda. This collective effort facilitates local and national actors’ increasing role in the leadership, coordination and delivery of effective humanitarian action in Jordan.’

The Framework is a practical and contextualised monitoring tool to assess the collective contribution to this vision. That is, a tool for humanitarian actors in Jordan to track and measure localisation progress at an organisational and country level. The document sets out a vision, mission and seven outcome areas, with related actions, indicators and targets.