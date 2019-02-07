Lost in refuge – an interactive documentary about Syrian refugees in Jordan

While the Middle East region continues to deal with multiple emergency situations that have resulted in waves of displacement, people including refugees, internally displaced and vulnerable communities need their voices to be heard.

‘Lost in Refuge’, an online interactive documentary produced by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (DG ECHO), is dedicated to capturing the voices, dreams and stories of Syrian refugees.

The Jordan edition is now live, featuring Nour, a 14-year-old girl who is one of the more than 650,000 Syrian refugees living in Jordan, the second largest country hosting refugees per capita. In this interactive documentary, Nour takes us on a day around the city where she highlights the stories and daily lives of refugees and host community members.

In this documentary, we explore the different characters in the form of personal reflections, memories and nostalgia, giving a face to the millions of refugees around the world. The website is made to be explored and navigated by the viewer who is given the option to explore the stories through text, video and sound elements.

The documentary paints portraits of those living in refuge in a user-friendly experience which allows the user to explore the daily life of a little girl who sometimes feels lost in refuge.

About DRC Jordan

DRC’s country strategy in Jordan aspires to deliver high quality, contextually driven programming, responding to the needs of displacement-affected individuals and communities. DRC’s programming in Jordan is focused on two sectors: protection and livelihood. DRC is operational in seven governorates across Jordan, including in Azraq refugee camp.

About ECHO Jordan

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, the European Union has channeled roughly €1.2 billion to Jordan through humanitarian, development and macro-financial assistance. Of this, humanitarian aid amounts to over €340 million, providing services such as health, food and basic needs assistance, winterisation support, shelter, water and sanitation, psychosocial support and protection programmes. The aid has benefitted refugees living in the Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps, as well as Syrians in urban settings and at the berm.