Local Humanitarian Leadership Index: A snapshot of progress towards local humanitarian leadership outcomes in the humanitarian coordination architecture in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria

This index outlines what needs to change in order to achieve local humanitarian leadership in the Syria crisis response. It summarizes research undertaken on the engagement of local and national actors in the international humanitarian coordination architecture in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, and is accompanied by three country case studies. The index is designed to support local and national non-government organizations to advocate for reforms so they can increase their engagement within the humanitarian coordination system, and use these spaces to advocate for their desired changes in the response. Donors, UN agencies and INGOs bear the main responsibility for enabling those reforms. The recommendations in each section provide practical solutions to address the barriers and challenges identified in the research.

INTRODUCTION

In emergencies where the national government is unwilling and/or unable to bring humanitarian relief to affected people, international support is required. In an attempt to reform a humanitarian system often perceived as patriarchal, colonial and not fit for purpose, the United Nations (UN) Secretary General has called for an approach that is ‘as local as possible and as international as necessary’. Despite a raft of global commitments to ‘localization’, ‘local humanitarian leadership’ and ‘local humanitarian action’ such as those under the auspices of the Agenda for Humanity, the World Humanitarian Summit’s Grand Bargain and the Charter for Change, the international humanitarian coordination architecture remains highly institutionalized.

A relatively small number of organizations headquartered in the Global North, including donors, UN agencies, international NGOs and the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, continue to dominate the humanitarian agenda, along with its leadership, decision making and funding. Even with significant UN reforms over the past 25 years, the role of local and national actors (L/NAs)4 and affected people and their communities in shaping humanitarian response remains limited. Direct funding to L/NAs comprises just 3.1% of all global humanitarian assistance, despite Grand Bargain commitments made in 2016 to increase the proportion to 25%.5 L/NAs represent just 6% of membership across 29 Humanitarian Country Teams (HCTs) around the world.

L/NAs play a key role in humanitarian action, and are often the first and best responders when a crisis strikes. L/NAs already provide leadership in responses; however, they lack adequate resources and support. While the recent COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the need for local leadership, international humanitarian actors including donors, UN agencies and international non-government organizations (INGOs) continue to overlook the existing capacities of L/NAs, such as non-government organizations (NGOs) and government agencies, to lead and implement effective humanitarian programming. Supporting the leadership of L/NAs is a moral imperative to ensure their self-determination. L/NAs must drive the direction of policies and programmes in the humanitarian contexts in which they operate.

Shifting power and resources to L/NAs is fundamental to rooting out the systemic racism and colonial assumptions embedded in these global structures and processes. Transforming the system demands fundamental changes in the existing humanitarian coordination architecture, and requires that international actors consciously cede power, resources and decision making to local and national counterparts. Oxfam is committed to amplifying the priorities and perspectives of L/NAs, and addressing the challenges they face in effectively engaging with coordination structures as an essential component of progressing commitments towards greater local humanitarian leadership.