Livelihoods assessment focused on home-based businesses in Jordan JOR 1904

Rationale

With roughly 750,000 registered refugees, Jordan is one of the world’s largest hosting countries compared to its population, with 89 refugees per 1,000 inhabitants and the majority of registered refugees being Syrian (88%). Around half of the UNHCR registered Syrian refugees are of working age, (defined by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development as those aged 15 to 64). In light of the protracted displacement and in an environment of limited livelihoods opportunities, Syrian refugees are facing increased vulnerability as their savings, assets and resources are long exhausted. The situation for Jordanians has also been exacerbated from pre-existing vulnerabilities, with unemployment rates having increased to 19.2% in 2019, with 27.2% being female.

In addition, statistics show that 90% of males aged 25 to 29 are economically active compared to just 25% of women in the same age bracket, and a UN Women/REACH report found that just 6% of Syrian women in Jordan are working.10 For the majority of those who do work, opportunities are limited to traditional ‘female-only’ environments such as healthcare and education professions. A disconnect between the skills women acquire and the needs of the labour market, as well as low job creation in the public sector, combine to create a situation where just 14% of Jordan’s labour force are women.

Within this context, increased attention has been given to the issue of home-based businesses (HBB) over the past few years as a means to facilitate access to economic opportunities for both men and women. Evidence from many countries suggests the importance of this sector in creating job opportunities and driving economic recovery and growth.11 According to the survey of micro and small-enterprises (MSEs) in Jordan by USAID, home-based businesses contribute a total of JOD 50 million to the national economy directly and indirectly. The same survey states that there is an estimated total of 7,852 home-based businesses, and 50% of these (an estimation of 3,926) are operated by women.

With regards to the legal framework, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs granted Jordanians the right to legally license and operate HBBs in September 2017. Following that, a new regulation passed in November 2018 by the Ministry of Labour allowing Syrians in camp and non-camp settings to register and operate HBBs without a joint venture, though with certain limitations. The regulatory changes allowed NGOs to provide technical and financial support to Syrian refugees establishing HBBs through the Jordan Response Plan, legitimizing an area of programming which has been popular among donors, framed often through an empowerment lens. While research has been conducted into Jordanian micro and smallenterprises, less is known about Syrian and Jordanian home-based MSEs, particularly in the light of recent policy changes.

One of the most recent and comprehensive research is the survey of MSEs by USAID, as part of the LENS programme, though this did not incorporate Syrian MSEs.

This REACH assessment will seek to improve understanding of challenges, opportunities and long-term potential of HBBs for Syrian refugees and vulnerable Jordanians. It will aim to identify enabling factors for individuals to successfully start and operate a home-based business. It will look at the impact of owning and operating a HBB on HBB owners, in terms of overall financial situation, empowerment, family dynamics and community engagement. In addition, the assessment will identify needs (such as skills trainings, information, funding and support) to start and operate HBBs, as well as the intentions, aspirations and perspectives of Syrian refugees related to continuing their business upon their eventual return to Syria.

Findings will inform understanding, response and programming related to HBBs for implementing partners, for example, to support the larger ACTED BPRM project, which aims to increase HBB capacity to engage with local markets and to ensure effective support mechanisms to foster HBB’s market access and growth. As a larger impact, it is aimed that Syrian refugees and vulnerable Jordanians will access livelihoods opportunities and will contribute to Jordan’s local economic development.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak that has affected the target population, this assessment will also seek to understand the impact of the outbreak (including movement restrictions and economic downturn) on HBBs in terms of production, costs, sales, profits and HBB needs particularly in this context.