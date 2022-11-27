Legislative and Policy Coherence on the Extension of Social Security Coverage in Jordan

1 Introduction

Jordan has taken significant strides to strengthen legal protections for individuals to access their right to social protection, notably through establishing a social assistance fund and a social security system for the private sector. At 9 per cent of GDP, Jordan spends more than most other country in the region1 on social security (under only Tunisia with 11.6 per cent GDP in spending).2 Nevertheless, there are still significant coverage gaps, and only 27.8 per cent of the population has access to at least one social security benefit.3 Jordan's social protection system regrettably leaves many people behind.

Fragmentation and a lack of coherence between different laws, policies and regulations governing Jordan’s social protection system pose significant barriers to closing coverage gaps. As this report explores, social protection programmes in Jordan are implemented by, or rely upon, several agencies, with no strong overarching coordinating body. The resulting contradictions in laws, definitions and procedures can impede the protection of the right to social protection, especially for the most vulnerable who struggle most to navigate the inconsistencies and ambiguities. High levels of informal employment are reflected in relatively low levels of social security coverage.4 A majority of employees and their employers (48 per cent) do not contribute to social insurance programmes. However, 37 per cent of individuals without coverage or contributions have a formal employment contract. Most workers lacking coverage are found in the agricultural (97 per cent), domestic (97 per cent), and construction (89 per cent) sectors.5 Own account workers are also much more likely than employees to lack social insurance with 78 per cent lacking de facto coverage. Most employees lacking coverage are also non-Jordanian. Of all uninsured employees in Jordan, just 33 per cent are Jordanian, whereas approximately 35 per cent of uninsured employees are Egyptian, 22 per cent are Syrian, and about 10 per cent are from other countries. 6 As will be explored throughout this report, non-Jordanians lack coverage due to several intersecting barriers, such as work permit procedures, preventing them from being subject to national labour legislation and being formally employed.

Without adequate coverage, these workers face significant financial and health risks. A lack of coverage is also associated with higher levels of poverty and inequality.

Recent government actions highlight a drive to formalize Jordan’s work force, including through the extension of social security. Further action at the policy level has also tried to strengthen enforcement of social security and modify work permit procedures.

However, the effective extension of social security requires an understanding of how different protection programmes, labour market policies and procedures create incentives, disincentives, and contradictions for different groups of workers. Different statutes may also contain articles indicating that future guidance on the relevant policy area will be developed, but the corresponding guidance has either not yet been stipulated or remains vague. This is complicated by the fact that the definition of terms in legislation and policies may not be consistent.

Coherence across legislation and policy is critical for the effective roll out of social security to new groups and categories of workers. It is also a vital component of an effective formalization agenda, as reflected in the ILO Recommendation 204 on the Transition from the Informal to the Formal Economy. The overall objective of this report is to identify options to strengthen legislative and policy coherence on the extension of social security in Jordan through an in-depth analysis of the national legal and policy frameworks. It will take particular interest in the case of extension of coverage to agricultural workers, self-employed workers, non-nationals (including refugees), domestic workers and female workers. It will consider legislation and policy under the Social Security Corporation, as well as related areas including labour market, immigration, and social assistance policies. In doing so, it will highlight gaps and contradictions in policy and legislation, and areas that disincentivize and incentivize workers from participating in social security. Based on these contradictions, incentives, and disincentives, it will provide policy makers with recommendations to address them.