Labour Market Assessment 2021: Refugees and Host Communities Seeking Direction from the Margin of Jordan’s Labour Market

Jordan has become one of the world’s largest hosting countries compared to its population, with 65 Syrian refugees per 1,000 inhabitants.1 In an environment of limited livelihood opportunities, preexisting vulnerabilities, and the challenging economic environment in Jordan, refugees are facing increased vulnerability as their assets are long exhausted.

Moreover, with the COVID-19 crisis the situation became even more tragic as the unemployment rate among Jordanians jumped to 23.9%.2 Within this context, international organizations and the public sector have been increasing their focus on livelihood and employment opportunities for refugees and Jordanians in host communities. In the same focus, the International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC) in Jordan has continued to deliver humanitarian and development assistance to refugees and vulnerable Jordanians in Jordan with funding from the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (BPRM) and provide the most impactful assistance for individuals to successfully access sustainable, decent, income generating opportunities that will benefit themselves, their families, and communities.

Evidence from many countries suggests the importance of vocational training for self-employment and home-based businesses (HBBs) and the creation of job opportunities. In Jordan, less is known about refugees’ interests, skills, livelihood activities, and businesses. To fill this information gap, ICMC commissioned this labour market assessment (LMA)3 at the selected geographical areas in Jordan (Irbid, Mafraq, Jerash, Ajloun, and Zarqa) to provide vital information for the planning, programming, and improvement to its livelihoods program.