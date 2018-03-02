02 Mar 2018

Kuwaiti medical team treats 660 Syrian refugees in Jordan

Report
from Kuwait News Agency
Published on 25 Feb 2018 View Original

AMMAN, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's voluntary team "Shefaa" has offered due medical care to 660 Syrian patients, during an ongoing humanitarian trip at refugee camps in Jordan.

The team has also performed eight successful surgeries, one for a two-year-old boy, and the other for a senile, member Dr. Ali Al-Alanada told KUNA.

The current trip to Jordan is part of programs the team has carried out in a host of countries to provide medical and psychological assistance to afflicted people, he added.

Al-Alanada noted that they had chosen the timing of the trip to coincide with Kuwait's National Days, in a bid to convey the country's "humanitarian message for the (Syrian) refugees." During the visits to the refugee camps, Syrian refugee children raised Kuwait's flags, in recognition of the country's leading humanitarian role under His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the "Humanitarian Leader," Al-Alanada said.

Since Shefaa was formed in 2013, the team has performed over 200 surgeries and 1,500 medical checkups, in addition to providing medicine and treatment for patients at refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Bolivia, Kenya, and India.

Kuwait News Agency:

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) © All rights reserved

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.