Kuwaiti medical team treats 660 Syrian refugees in Jordan

AMMAN, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's voluntary team "Shefaa" has offered due medical care to 660 Syrian patients, during an ongoing humanitarian trip at refugee camps in Jordan.

The team has also performed eight successful surgeries, one for a two-year-old boy, and the other for a senile, member Dr. Ali Al-Alanada told KUNA.

The current trip to Jordan is part of programs the team has carried out in a host of countries to provide medical and psychological assistance to afflicted people, he added.

Al-Alanada noted that they had chosen the timing of the trip to coincide with Kuwait's National Days, in a bid to convey the country's "humanitarian message for the (Syrian) refugees." During the visits to the refugee camps, Syrian refugee children raised Kuwait's flags, in recognition of the country's leading humanitarian role under His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the "Humanitarian Leader," Al-Alanada said.

Since Shefaa was formed in 2013, the team has performed over 200 surgeries and 1,500 medical checkups, in addition to providing medicine and treatment for patients at refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Bolivia, Kenya, and India.