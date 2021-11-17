KSrelief supports lifesaving WFP operations in Jordan and Pakistan

ROME – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a timely and generous contribution of US$16.8 million from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) to assist Syrian refugees in Jordan and to support nutrition programmes for women and children in Pakistan.

The contribution, signed in Rome by WFP Executive Director David Beasley and KSrelief’s Supervisor-General, His Excellency Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah, comes as WFP struggles to secure funds to continue support to some 465,000 vulnerable refugees in Jordan – most of them from Syria - and to assist more than 66,000 of the most vulnerable children and women in Pakistan.

Out of the donation, US$12.8 million, will be allocated to help meet the monthly food needs of 112,000 Syrian refugees living in camps in Jordan for four months; and US$ 4 million will support WFP’s nutrition programmes in 14 of the most vulnerable districts of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) provinces.

“Building on our long-lasting and strong partnership with WFP, KSrelief reconfirms its commitment to join hands with WFP to address food insecurity and improve the health and living conditions of vulnerable communities around the world. We understand that, now more than ever, it is our primary responsibility to come together and increase our efforts, to deploy more impactful and long-lasting sustainable solutions to fight hunger, restore dignity and provide hope,” said His Excellency Al Rabeeah, speaking from Rome where he addressed the opening session of WFP’s Executive Board meeting.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating economic fallout have pushed the most vulnerable communities in Jordan and Pakistan deeper into poverty. Many of them are struggling to survive day-to-day. They cannot cope without assistance,” said Beasley. “We are grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people for this contribution which will allow WFP to continue providing vital support where it is needed most.”

In Jordan, the funds will enable WFP to continue providing monthly assistance to Syrian refugees living in Zaatari, Azraq, and King Abdulla Park camps through food-restricted e-vouchers. These vouchers – operated with blockchain technology – are loaded with 23 Jordanian Dinars (US$32.49) per person each month enabling families to buy their choice of food at camp supermarkets and bakeries.

In Pakistan, the contribution will ensure integrated and lifesaving nutrition services to more than 66,000 acutely malnourished children under five and to pregnant and lactating women as part of WFP’s programme for community-based management of acute malnutrition. The services will be carried through the Government’s primary health care system, using 186 health facilities.

The contribution will ensure specialized nutritious food is provided for vulnerable women and children in 14 priority districts for a period of one year. It will also strengthen the capacity to screen and treat malnutrition in community health care facilities and enhance the preparedness and safety measures for targeted programmes to prevent malnutrition..

The strong partnership between WFP and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia goes back to 1973 and witnessed a historic transformation with the establishment of KSrelief in 2015. WFP has been one of the center’s strongest and most effective partners in addressing challenges caused by hunger, food insecurity and the devastating effects of malnutrition. Since its inception, KSrelief has contributed USD 1.23 billion to WFP for food assistance programs in 24 countries.

About WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change.

About KSrelief

The purpose of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSrelief) is to provide humanitarian aid and relief to those in need outside of the Kingdom’s borders. The center’s activities are founded upon noble fundamental humanitarian goals and principles. KSrelief's activities are founded upon noble fundamental humanitarian goals and principles. Elements needed to carry out our programs include the detailed monitoring of all aid, the highly coordinated and advanced transportation of aid through highly trusted UN agencies and local and international non-profit organizations in the recipient countries