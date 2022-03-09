KSrelief Supervisor-General visits a WFP supermarket at Zaatari camp in Jordan

AMMAN – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today accompanied H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, the Supervisor-General of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), during a visit to Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. At a WFP-contracted supermarket, His Excellency Al Rabeeah joined a Syrian refugee in a shopping journey to see first-hand the amount of choice and flexibility families have when using their WFP-provided electronic vouchers.

“Today, I’ve seen the impact our joint initiative with WFP is having in people’s lives,” said His Excellency Al Rabeeah. “Our Syrian brothers rely on this humanitarian assistance to feed their families. Partnering with WFP not only is a way to put vital food on people’s tables, but it is also a way to keep feeding their hopes.”

WFP Country Director in Jordan, Alberto Correia Mendes, concluded the visit stressing the importance of the support from KSrelief, noting that the socio-economic impact of the ongoing pandemic is increasing the vulnerability and food insecurity of the families, a trend that is likely to continue given the global increase in food prices.

“WFP cherishes our partnership with KSrelief and we appreciate their timely support which allows us to help refugee families in critical times like these,” said Mendes.

Thanks to KSrelief’s recent contribution in November 2021, WFP has provided almost four months of food assistance to 112,000 Syrian refugees living in Zaatari, Azraq, and King Abdulla Park camps in Jordan. WFP food-restricted e-vouchers are loaded with 23 Jordanian Dinars (US$32.49) per person each month enabling families to buy from a wide choice of fresh and nutritious food, at camp supermarkets and bakeries.

CONTACT

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Reem Nada, WFP/Cairo,

Mob. +20 106 6663 4522

Carlos Muñoz, WFP/Amman

Mob. +962 791 295 586