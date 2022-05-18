KSRelief monthly bulletin: March 2022

KSrelief’s March monthly bulletin tackled the 7th Volunteer Campaign at Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan which was implemented in cooperation with the Saudi General Organization for

Technical and Vocational Training, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority and Enaya Health Association, and with the participation of thirty-five volunteers

from various specialties. Another topic is singing two agreements to support Syrian refugees in Jordan which were signed with the National Alliance Against Hunger and Malnutrition to provide food security, and Agreement with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization to provide housing support.