KOICA supports UNICEF’s COVID-19 appeal for children in Jordan

AMMAN, 14 June 2020 — The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has announced its support to UNICEF’s COVID-19 appeal to help vulnerable children in Jordan stay healthy and protected during the response and recovery.

KOICA will support UNICEF’s health and nutrition; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); child protection and education programmes for vulnerable children and women in Jordan.

“We are very grateful to the Korea International Cooperation Agency for their partnership as we scale up our efforts to protect children from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to this support, we can continue to ensure the most vulnerable children are protected at home and when they return to school,” said Tanya Chapuisat, Representative, UNICEF Jordan.

“We are glad to contribute to Jordan’s national response to COVID-19 through our cooperation with UNICEF Jordan. We hope that with these efforts, UNICEF will support Jordan in minimizing the repercussion of the pandemic on children’s education and health,” said Said Kim Hyo-Jin, Country Director of KOICA Jordan Office.

The contribution from KOICA will provide much-needed funding for the continuation of child helpline and case management services to ensure that the increased number of children and women at risk from protection issues, such as gender-based violence, early marriage and child labour, during the COVID-19 pandemic receive the support they need.

The partnership is also helping to scale up UNICEF’s work with the Ministry of Education to provide enhanced water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in schools so that students in vulnerable communities can return to a safe and healthy learning environment. This will include the provision of hygiene supplies, including soap, as well as disinfection services and awareness raising for children and teachers on measures to stay safe and prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

KOICA and the Government of Korea are long and valued partners of UNICEF in Jordan, supporting UNICEF’s work to strengthen national systems and helping to realize the rights of vulnerable girls and boys to health, protection and education: KOICA and UNICEF are currently implementing the "Full Realization of Vulnerable Girls and Boys Rights to Health, Protection and Education in Jordan (2017-2020 / 6 million USD)” project.