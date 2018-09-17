Kasih foods responds to UNRWA funding crisis

17 September 2018

On 17 September, Kasih Foods, one of the largest food production companies in the Middle East, announced its intention to make a significant donation to UNRWA’s “Dignity is Priceless” campaign in support of Palestine refugees following the US decision to discontinue funding the agency.

“As a father, I knew we had to get involved to help protect education for Palestine refugee children,” said Mr. Khaled Kasih, General Manager of the Kasih Food Production Company.

Galvanized by the dramatic funding cuts to one of the most successful human development projects in the Middle East, Mr. Kasih said his US$ 14,000 donation will contribute to the education of more than 122,000 refugee students in Jordan.

Speaking at Marka Preparatory Boys School in Amman, Mr. Kasih said: “Education is a basic right of children everywhere in the world, regardless of their status. No one can succeed in today’s competitive world without an education. So I would hope to see more Jordanian businesses and private sector leaders coming forward in support of UNRWA at this critical juncture.”

Roger Davies, Director of UNRWA operations in Jordan said Mr. Kasih’s generosity sets a great example for other business leaders in the region. “The solidarity with Palestine refugees demonstrated by Mr. Kasih is exemplary,” he said, adding, “UNRWA will continue engaging the private sector in Jordan and beyond as partners in these difficult times for the Agency and the Palestine refugee community.”

The Jameed-Kasih donation will fund one year of full education for 11 Palestine refugee students. UNRWA operates 171 schools across ten official refugee camps in Jordan. Regionally, UNRWA has been recognized for providing stability and predictability to one of the most marginalized communities in the world.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.4 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

