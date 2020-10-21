Jordanian Opinions, Knowledge and Attitudes to COVID-19

INTRODUCTION

MAGENTA is a social and behavioural change research and communications agency, headquartered in Amman, Jordan. In response to the current COVID19 situation in the Kingdom, the government has taken proactive measures to contain the virus. MAGENTA deployed a rapid poll to garner population insights around (1) Awareness of required behaviours, (2) fears and worries and (3) priority needs. The poll was deployed through technology that allows MAGENTA to survey respondents remotely through in-app polling/ surveying. Data collection took place between the 23rd and 24th of March 2020. Our hope is that this data will prove useful for policy-makers and programme designers and that the survey can be rolled out on a regular basis to track these important indicators.