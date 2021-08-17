Jordan + 1 more
Jordan: Zaatari Camp Dashboard (July 2021)
COVID-19 RESPONSE (as of end of July)
♦ 16,300 refugees vaccinated (at least one dose)
♦ 22,856 refugees registered on the MoH platform to be vaccinated
♦ 2,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak
♦ 2 active cases, 2,271 recovered cases
♦ Two in-camp vaccination centres operating as of 15 March 2021
♦ Enhanced communication, awareness raising and community outreach on the vaccination programme
♦ Surveillance and monitoring
♦ Response and vaccination activities in coordination with MoH
KEY FACTS & FIGURES
♦ 21,375 children currently enrolled in education (MOE-EMIS 2020-2021)
91 KG2 classrooms benefitting 2,048 children | non-formal education benefiting 452 students
6,015 children benefitting from integrated learning support offered by UNICEF Makani centres
♦ 32 schools and 58 community centres
♦ 14,113 work permits (appx. 39% of Zaatari’s working-age population), including 27% female
♦ 3,761 refugees, including 37% female, engaged in the Incentive-Based Volunteer (IBV) scheme
♦ 6,278 average weekly health consultations, 83 referrals per week
♦ 2,000 households will be eligible for shelter repair project in 2021, 390 caravans have been repaired