Jordan: Zaatari Camp Dashboard (July 2021)

COVID-19 RESPONSE (as of end of July)

16,300 refugees vaccinated (at least one dose)
22,856 refugees registered on the MoH platform to be vaccinated
2,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak
2 active cases, 2,271 recovered cases
♦ Two in-camp vaccination centres operating as of 15 March 2021
♦ Enhanced communication, awareness raising and community outreach on the vaccination programme
♦ Surveillance and monitoring
♦ Response and vaccination activities in coordination with MoH

KEY FACTS & FIGURES

21,375 children currently enrolled in education (MOE-EMIS 2020-2021)
91 KG2 classrooms benefitting 2,048 children | non-formal education benefiting 452 students
6,015 children benefitting from integrated learning support offered by UNICEF Makani centres
32 schools and 58 community centres
14,113 work permits (appx. 39% of Zaatari’s working-age population), including 27% female
3,761 refugees, including 37% female, engaged in the Incentive-Based Volunteer (IBV) scheme
6,278 average weekly health consultations, 83 referrals per week
2,000 households will be eligible for shelter repair project in 2021, 390 caravans have been repaired

