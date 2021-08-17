Jordan: Zaatari Camp Dashboard (July 2021)

COVID-19 RESPONSE (as of end of July)

♦ 16,300 refugees vaccinated (at least one dose)

♦ 22,856 refugees registered on the MoH platform to be vaccinated

♦ 2,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak

♦ 2 active cases, 2,271 recovered cases

♦ Two in-camp vaccination centres operating as of 15 March 2021

♦ Enhanced communication, awareness raising and community outreach on the vaccination programme

♦ Surveillance and monitoring

♦ Response and vaccination activities in coordination with MoH

KEY FACTS & FIGURES

♦ 21,375 children currently enrolled in education (MOE-EMIS 2020-2021)

91 KG2 classrooms benefitting 2,048 children | non-formal education benefiting 452 students

6,015 children benefitting from integrated learning support offered by UNICEF Makani centres

♦ 32 schools and 58 community centres

♦ 14,113 work permits (appx. 39% of Zaatari’s working-age population), including 27% female

♦ 3,761 refugees, including 37% female, engaged in the Incentive-Based Volunteer (IBV) scheme

♦ 6,278 average weekly health consultations, 83 referrals per week

♦ 2,000 households will be eligible for shelter repair project in 2021, 390 caravans have been repaired