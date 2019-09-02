02 Sep 2019

Jordan-Za’atari Refugee Camp: Detailed Analysis of Flooding Risk Hotspots

Infographic
from Oxfam
Published on 02 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (19.97 MB)

Between April and July 2019, Oxfam conducted a topographic survey and mapping of coordinates for Za'atari Camp to analyse storm water runoff and address risks of flooding for the camp community.

This analysis can be used to inform decisions on technical interventions for the Camp's drainage system, reducing risks from, and vulnerability to perennial flooding. The study used ARC-Map software to analyse and illustrate the following significant factors in Za?atari Camp that affect the risk of flooding:

  • Contour lines

  • Elevations

  • Watershed areas in each of the Districts in Za?atari Camp

This study is part of Oxfam?s Winterization Infrastructure Preparedness project.

