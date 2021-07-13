Jordan: Winter 2020 Cash Support to Refugees Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) Report

Context

The winter months are a challenge for vulnerable populations at the best of times, and particularly so in a year that is colder than usual, and in which the economy is reeling from the impact of measures taken to contain a global pandemic that calls for higher spending on sanitary precaution and health. In this context, vulnerable urban refugees in Jordan brave the chill in poorly insulated dwellings. To mitigate the burden of the winter months on their population of concern, UNHCR and its partners1 have collaborated to provide a large-scale winterization response in Jordan since 2012. Winter assistance is coordinated through the Basic Needs Sector/Winter Task Force.

The purpose of winter cash assistance is to reduce the cold weather burden on refugees and allow them to get through the cold season without having to resort to negative coping strategies like increased borrowing. The one-off cash grant is designed to allow for the purchase of essential items which make up the winterization standard package (heater, gas bottle / refill, blankets). The amount received is based on market research into the cost of items and determined by household size2 in addition to approximate shelter size.

A lifeline for many, this programme supported over 70,000 cases with a one-off cash injection of winterization cash aid in 2019 for a total investment of 17.9 million Jordanian Dinar (JOD). In 2020, partly due to additional Covid-related cash support having been made available at the height of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis, the scope was decreased significantly: some 45,000 cases were assisted by UNHCR with winterization assistance for a total envelope of close to nine million JOD.

UNHCR and its partners utilize the Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF) poverty scoring to identify eligible Syrian families and home visit data and scoring for Non-Syrian families for winter assistance. Prioritization considers whether a given case is already receiving cash assistance, the case composition as well as physical vulnerability of household members. Vulnerability criteria considered include the presence of women, children or elderly household members at risk, single parents / caregivers, as well as that of those with severe medical conditions.

Entitlement is based on a single package system: a standard package is provided to vulnerable families who are already supported through a regular monthly cash-for-basic-needs programme, while an additional contingency package (additional cash for an extra heater and gas refills) may be applied to families that are not (yet) supported through the regular cash programme. In 2020, the winterization aid was thus split into two tiers, with the total amount reduced by the price of the gas bottle (JOD 43) for basic needs cash recipients. In 2020, two thirds of the population booked for assistance are receiving monthly cash assistance and thus received the reduced package instead of the full package. As every year, the amount was based on a market assessment conducted by the members of the Winterization taskforce. Adjusting to the market prices and perhaps a sign of increasing prices overall, in 2020, the amount distributed was slightly amended from 2019. The estimated cost of a heater was raised by JOD 3 to JOD 64, and that of blankets by JOD 2 to JOD 32. Total amounts delivered were rounded up to multiples of five.

Through regular post-distribution monitoring (PDM), UNHCR keeps track of how cash assistance is used, its impact on recipient well-being, and gathers key feedback from beneficiaries on the appropriateness of cash distribution mechanisms. This report presents the results of the 2020/2021 winterization post-distribution monitoring exercise. In line with UNHCR global PDM reporting requirements, it addresses the following research questions:

Could cash recipient households access the assistance in an appropriate manner?

Did the assistance put recipients at additional risk?

What did recipients spend the money on?

What short-term and long-term impact is the cash assistance having?

Is the intervention accountable to affected persons?

Two annexes to this document present a) a review of the PDM monitoring framework with the goal of improving the indicators going forward for more effective outcome monitoring and increased accountability, and b) an overview of core monitoring indicators.