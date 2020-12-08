Jordan: United Nations Sustainable Development Framework: UN Country Results Report 2019

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Jordan has adopted a number of fundamental reforms and structural changes which have been perceived as important developments. Yet, the country is still facing many challenges and major economic difficulties including weak economic growth, narrow fiscal space in addition to high unemployment rates, primarily among youth and females. Though human development indicators tend to hide poverty and disparities, they highlight the challenges facing neonatal health and social protection systems and rising rates of domestic violence, thus, providing evidence for long-term approaches and interventions. Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Framework (UNSDF), the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Jordan promoted collaboration among the different agencies especially towards enhancing collaboration for UNSDF implementation, improving the humanitarian and development approach, finding ways to operate more efficiently and amplifying joint advocacy. The UNCT initiated a review of the CCA to add value beyond stock-taking of SDGs achievements of Jordan, by identifying opportunities and providing root cause analysis of key issues. The UNCT also leveraged important collaborative partnerships with UN regional entities, such as ESCWA, as well as international financial institutions, such as the WB.

Under the UNSDF, the UN supported programmes, interventions and activities that have been designed to support Jordan in achieving its national objectives and to deliver on the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development through a human rights-based and people-centered approach.

Results of key accomplishments:

Strategic Priority 1: Strengthening Institutions:

In 2019, the UNCT continued providing the national and local institutions with technical support and policy advice on multiple areas to enhance their performance to meet their commitments and functions and reach the most vulnerable.

The UN in Jordan initiated multi-sectoral policy dialogues and actions through the joint coordination of different multi-stakeholder networks for the development of strategies and action plans contributing to poverty reduction, generation of evidence base information such as the development of the new Sexual and Reproductive Health Strategy (2019-2023), development and launch of the first comprehensive National Social Protection Strategy (NSPS 2019-2025), Child Marriage; Social Service Workforce Mapping; Juvenile Justice Admin Data;

National Violence Against Children; Investment cases: Foster Care; Costing of the laws; Formative research on bullying and National Social Norms and Behavioural Change (SNBC) on Violence Against Children (VAC).

The UN in Jordan, including UNICEF, WHO, UNFPA,

WFP, UN Women, UNIDO, UNHCR, UNOPS and ILO made substantive progress in supporting Jordan improve its human capital and poverty reduction efforts. Noticeable achievements were attained in the areas of tackling antimicrobial resistance and surveillance and response, conducting assessments for transfusion laboratories and operationalization of National Action Plan for Health Security. Several agencies furthermore facilitated support to policy and legislative programmes (Labour Code and Women’s Economic Empowerment) as well programme reforms (National Aid Fund cash and National School Feeding programmes).

As part of UN’s efforts to provide improved access to educational and health services, focused support included the rehabilitation, equipping and furnishing of more than 111 schools and kindergartens across Jordan and expanding health centres and hospitals.

To provide technical assistance and capacity building for an improved service delivery, the UNCT in Jordan designed many interventions targeting local and national authorities. The focus was to enhance teachers’ capacities on early intervention services for children with disabilities, prevention of online exploitation of children, prevention of TB and AIDS, screening for diabetes, up taking primary health services, analyzing data relating to food security and gender based violence.

Condensed trainings were, also, designed to the judicial and security services to ensure the delivery of services in line with international standards to ensure better access to services by vulnerable groups such as refugees, juvenile youth, children and women.

The UN has continued its support to Jordan to ensure that it meets its comments and implementation of international conventions. With the support of UNICEF, Jordan upheld the commitment under the Convention of the Rights of the Child (CRC) for regular reporting. UN Women coordinated the submission of joint UNCT inputs to the CEDAW committee as part of Jordan’s midterm review.

In support of the government to ensure environmental sustainability, UN agencies continued engaging with Jordanian ministries to increase their capacities on climate related hazards and the hazards of water scarcity and climate change. UNICEF worked with Ministry of Water and Irrigation on launching the country’s first mapping of water vulnerable areas, as well as supporting the pilot of the first National Climate Resilient Water Safety Plans to both increase the reliability of existing water supply systems, and to demonstrate the potential benefits in adopting and rolling out water safety planning at a national scale.

Various awareness raising initiatives were conducted, including the development of Environmental Awareness clubs in schools, support to Jordanian Youth climate advocates, establishment of partnerships with universities.

In 2019, UNHCR succeeded in the completion of all camp-solar plants, while UNDP supported the implementation of capacity building programmes to address energy efficiency design and management for government staff.

Strategic Priority: Empowering People:

In 2019, efforts continued to support the creation of an enabling environment for youth-led organizations and young people to meaningfully engage as active citizens, particularly in issue-based advocacy and decision-making relating to civic, social, economic, and educational, policy making and planning.

The implementation of activities related to this priority are coordinated by the Results Groups on People, with active participation of UNFPA, UNICEF,

UN Women, IOM, WFP, UNDP, UNHCR and WHO.

With the assistance of UNICEF and UNFPA, several interventions focused on providing platforms for youth to enhance participation, access information and knowledge, create an enabling environment for youth contribution in their community, and voicing out their concerns, demands and aspirations:

In conjunction with attempts to strengthen youth capacities to advocate for gender equality and women’s empowerment, UN Women supported efforts to design a strategy to strengthen the action of the youth movement in its dialogue with key decision-makers, and to systematically influence national priorities. Likewise, UNICEF collaborated with the Ministry of Youth to support the roll-out of a comprehensive national life-skills framework, with a focus on the most vulnerable.

The UN in Jordan, also, aimed to support the Government in (i) expanding its efforts to facilitate learning for children out-of-school or at risk of dropping out, (ii) Supporting the most vulnerable,

(iii) enhancing the capacities of parents and children to protect themselves, (iv) providing awareness opportunities and capacity building programmes to enhance understanding on the rights to be protected, prevention of violence against children and child marriage and child labour.

Strategic Priority 3: Enhancing Opportunities:

Over the course of 2019, the UN has focused its efforts to improve livelihoods, support the labour market and strengthen the economic opportunities and diversification. The UN work in this priority area concentrated on capacity building, trainings, access to decent work, economic strategies, among others.

Many initiatives were launched to promote economic opportunities for sustainable livelihoods, to strengthen the capacities of youth and to support the social, civic and economic engagement of young people. Those initiatives intended to support and strengthen Jordan’s national framework for youth engagement through the institutionalization of youth skills building programmes and supporting the implementation of Jordan National Youth Strategy.

The UN in Jordan also capitalized on its continued engagement with the public and private sectors to seek innovative solutions for young people; it also built on its partnerships with the different ministries. The UN has directed much of its support to improving livelihoods and social cohesion among communities impacted by the Syria crisis in Jordan through continuing its cash-for-work (CfW) opportunities for both Jordanians and Syrian refugees with a focus on women and youth, and promoting inclusive economic opportunities.

The UN has worked to ensure access to quality primary and secondary education and to expand access to health, integrated Sexual and Reproductive Health and Gender Based Violence services primarily by females with a focus on the most vulnerable and marginalized. Moreover, efforts were exerted to enhance national dialogue on decentralization, ensure greater citizen engagement and address and prevent violent extremism (PVE), as well as to increase access of vulnerable women to employment and resilience building services.

The UN has supported initiative to scale up the achievement of development goals by means of providing national partners with new approaches to address environmental challenges and to improve sustainable environment to respond to climate change challenges, improve resource efficiency in water and energy, and green technologies. During 2019, the UN supported several initiatives to promote UN sustainability programmes.