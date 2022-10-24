Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, September 2022

Refugees are increasingly raising concerns about the worsening economic challenges, the recent reductions in WFP assistance, and the declining humanitarian situation. UNHCR teams are closely engaging with communities to address concerns.

The designation of Humanitarian Coordinator in Jordan has been discontinued, following the appointment of the new Resident Coordinator.

With the winter season approaching fast, funding for UNHCR’s US$ 46 million appeal for winter cash assistance is becoming more and more critical.

The aim is to reach 120,000 of the most vulnerable refugee families in Jordan.