Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, September 2021

Over 30,000 refugees have been vaccinated in camps, representing 44% of the eligible population. UNHCR, together with the Ministry of Health, continues to advocate and raise awareness to increase vaccination among refugee communities.

Aligned with government guidance, UNHCR services are offered through hybrid modalities, offering increased flexibility and efficiency for refugees. Over 10,000 asylumseeker certificates were renewed remotely this month.

Seven refugee students from Syria, Iraq and Sudan departed to Italy on a five-year scholarship at LUISS University in Rome. Educational opportunities and other complementary pathways remain critical for refugees.