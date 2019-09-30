Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, September 2019

Al-Ghurair Foundation for Education has agreed to offer Certified Blended English courses to refugees.

As of 24 September, UNHCR Jordan’s operation is 44% funded out of USD 371.8 million requested for refugees’ protection and assistance.

UNHCR congratulated the Mayor of Greater Amman Municipality on the designation of Amman as a City of Light for refugees.

PROTECTION

■ As part of community outreach, UNHCR runs 38 mobile helpdesks in eight different governorates across the country where refugees are able to approach UNHCR with any legal or protection issues they may have aside the registration centres in Amman, Irbid and Mafraq or those in Azraq and Zaatari. During the month of August, a total of 873 families were assisted or counselled on cash assistance, access to health or other services, legal assistance regularization of status and resettlement among others. Furthermore 1,812 Syrian and 373 non-Syrian families were provided with renewal and registration appointments at the helpdesks.

■ UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world. In August, the Helpline answered 358,785 calls. Since its inception in 2008, UNHCR staff on the helpline have responded to over 3 million calls, giving support and advice on a range of issues to refugees across the Kingdom. Calls mainly regarded the following issues: Basic Needs Assistance, including Cash Assistance, Registration, Resettlement and other issues. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for emergency calls. On the 4th of August, Helpline updated its IVR system; the new version includes newly added services such as: an English language version, primary phone number campaign, and additional options under the menus.

■ During the month of August 2019, UNHCR Inter-Agency Coordination lead consultations with MoPIC on the new Jordan Response Plan (JRP) 2020-2022. The new JRP structure, its pillars and sectors aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as well as the Global Compact on Refugees were developed and presented by MoPIC at an extraordinary Humanitarian Partners’ Forum (HPF) meeting on 28 August as well as at the Humanitarian Development Partner Group the following day.