30 Sep 2019

Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, September 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (234.47 KB)

Al-Ghurair Foundation for Education has agreed to offer Certified Blended English courses to refugees.

As of 24 September, UNHCR Jordan’s operation is 44% funded out of USD 371.8 million requested for refugees’ protection and assistance.

UNHCR congratulated the Mayor of Greater Amman Municipality on the designation of Amman as a City of Light for refugees.

PROTECTION

■ As part of community outreach, UNHCR runs 38 mobile helpdesks in eight different governorates across the country where refugees are able to approach UNHCR with any legal or protection issues they may have aside the registration centres in Amman, Irbid and Mafraq or those in Azraq and Zaatari. During the month of August, a total of 873 families were assisted or counselled on cash assistance, access to health or other services, legal assistance regularization of status and resettlement among others. Furthermore 1,812 Syrian and 373 non-Syrian families were provided with renewal and registration appointments at the helpdesks.

■ UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world. In August, the Helpline answered 358,785 calls. Since its inception in 2008, UNHCR staff on the helpline have responded to over 3 million calls, giving support and advice on a range of issues to refugees across the Kingdom. Calls mainly regarded the following issues: Basic Needs Assistance, including Cash Assistance, Registration, Resettlement and other issues. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for emergency calls. On the 4th of August, Helpline updated its IVR system; the new version includes newly added services such as: an English language version, primary phone number campaign, and additional options under the menus.

■ During the month of August 2019, UNHCR Inter-Agency Coordination lead consultations with MoPIC on the new Jordan Response Plan (JRP) 2020-2022. The new JRP structure, its pillars and sectors aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as well as the Global Compact on Refugees were developed and presented by MoPIC at an extraordinary Humanitarian Partners’ Forum (HPF) meeting on 28 August as well as at the Humanitarian Development Partner Group the following day.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.