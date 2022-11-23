Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, October 2022

The humanitarian situation continues to present challenges for refugee communities in Jordan, especially as winter is approaching. UNHCR’s $46 million winter cash assistance appeal aims to reach 120,000 of the most vulnerable refugee families.

The Ministry of Health and the WHO are coordinating efforts among relevant actors in the country to set up prevention and preparedness plans for cholera response in Jordan. No cholera cases have been detected in refugee camps.

UN organizations in Jordan marked UN Day – 22 October – in an event open to everybody in Amman. UNHCR participated in a walk-in refugee housing unit mock-up and a sale of refugee-made handicrafts. Over 1,300 people attended the event.