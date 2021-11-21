Jordan + 6 more
Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, October 2021
The UNHCR Helpline Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, which received over 300,000 calls in October, has been redesigned to allow refugees to book appointments directly, with the aim of facilitating access to UNHCR services.
Ahead of the winter months, UNHCR has started distributing winter cash assistance to vulnerable refugee families in Jordan, to help them cope with the increased needs. Close to 100,000 families will received assistance.
UNHCR, together with the National Crisis Management Centre, launched a pilot vaccination station in UNHCR’s Registration Centre in Amman, to increase the vaccination rate among refugee communities.
PROTECTION
In October, UNHCR Registration Centres continued to renew refugee Asylum Seeker Certificates (ASCs) through a combination of in-person and remote processes. Close to 90% of all individuals who underwent renewal interviews did so through in-person rapid procedures at registration centres in Amman, Irbid and Mafraq. This shows a further increase from last month’s rate of 50%. In addition, UNHCR was able to deliver renewed ASCs to almost 11,000 families who renewed their documents remotely. Some refugees report that they prefer the remote and hybrid modalities, in light of the convenience and efficiency they offer.
UNHCR continued to share information with refugees and asylum seekers through different means, including the Jordan Help site, the Helpline and social media pages. During this month, UNHCR and legal partners continued to provide legal assistance in the form of counselling, mediation, representation, and protection follow up and advocacy.
During October, UNHCR’s child protection/SGBV teams counselled and supported 279 individuals, who benefited from case management, legal, psychosocial services and mental health, resettlement, and cash- based intervention services through UNHCR or implementing partners in the field. UNHCR Jordan continues to operate protection hotlines that enable refugees and asylum seekers to contact UNHCR staff directly with any protection concerns they may have.
UNHCR’s Helpline launched the newly redesigned Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, which was restructured to respond more effectively to refugees and asylum seekers’ calls. The Helpline received over 300,000 called in October, of which 75% were handled and resolved through the IVR system.