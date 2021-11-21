Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, October 2021

The UNHCR Helpline Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, which received over 300,000 calls in October, has been redesigned to allow refugees to book appointments directly, with the aim of facilitating access to UNHCR services.

Ahead of the winter months, UNHCR has started distributing winter cash assistance to vulnerable refugee families in Jordan, to help them cope with the increased needs. Close to 100,000 families will received assistance.

UNHCR, together with the National Crisis Management Centre, launched a pilot vaccination station in UNHCR’s Registration Centre in Amman, to increase the vaccination rate among refugee communities.

PROTECTION