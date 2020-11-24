Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, October 2020

With Jordan entering the phase of community transition in October, UNHCR continued to monitor the COVID-19 cases among the refugee populations in the Zaatari and Azraq camps and worked closely with the Ministry of Health and the Syrian Refugee Affairs Department to implement established protocol and response mechanisms.

The distribution of renewed Asylum Seeker Certificates was piloted in UNHCR field offices across the Kingdom, reaching 9,333 families. In response to COVID-19, UNHCR continues to address the needs of persons of concern through innovative and safe remote modalities.