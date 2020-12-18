Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, November - December 2020

UNHCR continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation among the refugee populations and works closely with the Ministry of Health and the Syrian Refugee Affairs Department to implement established protocol and response mechanisms.

The first two refugees, residents of Zaatari and Azraq camps, were selected for the Habesha scholarship program and departed in December to continue their studies in Mexico.

To support refugees in the cold winter months, distribution of winter cash assistance reached a total of 7,000 families in November, while UNHCR aims to reach an additional 44,600 families by the end of December.