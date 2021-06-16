Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, May 2021

The COVID-19 epidemiological situation in Jordan continued to improve through May, including in refugee camps, where over a third of refugees eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have already received at least one dose.

UNHCR efforts to raise awareness among refugee communities about the national vaccination program are proving effective as registration numbers increase, with over half of eligible camp-based refugees registered on the platform as of 13 June.

A recent decision by the Jordanian government considers UNHCRissued Asylum Seeker Certificates to persons of concern of all nationalities that have expired during the pandemic, valid through December 2021, regardless of the date of expiry.