Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, May 2020

While the curfew and other lockdown measures remained in place throughout May, UNHCR Jordan continued to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation among refugees, together with WHO and partners and under the leadership of the Ministry of Health.

Hygiene-promotion measures and hygieneawareness messages continue to be implemented and shared with staff and refugees throughout the Kingdom, including in camps, where no refugees have tested positive to COVID-19 so far.

The COVID 19 Emergency cash assistance response reached up to 17,000 refugee families in May. However, about 32,000 newly identified vulnerable families are yet to receive any cash assistance due to lack of funding.

Restrictions of movements have had severe implications on the mental health and psychosocial status of refugees, with the number of consultations in the Zaatari and Azraq camps increasing by more than 50% in the last weeks.