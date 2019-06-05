Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, May 2019

Monthly cash assistance was distributed to 134,262 persons in April of which 126,575 were Syrians refugees, 5,358 were Iraqi refugees and 2,329 were of other nationalities’ refugees.

As of 21 May, UNHCR Jordan’s operation is only 20% funded out of USD 371.8 million - overall financial requirements for refugee assistance and protection in 2019.

5,420 work permits in Azraq camp and 12,363 work permits in Zaatari camp were registered for Syrian refugees through the Employment Offices in each refugee camp.

PROTECTION