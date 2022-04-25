Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, March 2022

UNHCR launchedthe2022Vulnerability Assessment Framework, which for the first time includes datafrom both in and out of camp settings.Findings indicate overall high levels of resilience among refugeesand improving living conditions, butalsorisinglevels of poverty.

After 5 months of operations, medical teams have beendiscontinuedfrom vaccination stations in UNHCR premises, amidan improving epidemiological situation. Since November 2021, some 15,500 refugees have beenvaccinatedin UNHCR premises.

Over 1,600 refugees have departed on resettlementand over 50 on complementarypathways since January 2022. UNHCR continues to exploreopportunities for the most vulnerable refugees in Jordan to be relocated to third countries.