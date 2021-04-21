Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, March 2021

March marked the ten years from the start of the Syria crisis, as well as the fifth Brussels Conference which was hosted virtually, cochaired by the EU and the UN.

Donors pledged $4.4bn for 2021 and multi-year pledges of close to $2bn for Syria and the region.

The national COVID-19 vaccination program continues, with over 3,000 refugees in camps already vaccinated.

UNHCR continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and raise awareness among refugee communities about the vaccine.

The Jordan Response Plan for the Syrian crisis (2020-2022) was revised to incorporate the COVID-19 response, with a budget of $2.4bn for 2021. The COVID-19 component of the plan addresses interventions to mitigate the vulnerabilities of Syrian and host communities.