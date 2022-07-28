Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, June 2022

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, celebrated this year'sWorld Refugee Day with a bigevent, together with refugees, partners, government officials, and the Jordanian public. A summer bazaar featuring refugee-made products was also held.

UNHCR'sPathways to Successdialogue provided a platform tostrengthen existing and build new opportunities for refugeesto access employment and education pathways to third countries that pave their way for self-reliance abroad.

UNHCR published thefindingsof the2022Vulnerability Assessment Framework ( VAF). While affirming the resilience of refugees, especially in urban areas, the reports also indicates growing humanitarian needs following economic shocks at the household level.