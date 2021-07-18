Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, June 2021

In line with the stable COVID-19 epidemiological situation in Jordan, UNHCR partially restarted inperson activities, including a pilot reopening of its Registration Centres, and a partial resumption of activities in refugee camps.

The improved COVID-19 situation was also highlighted through the increase in vaccination numbers through June. Half of the eligible refugee camp population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

June also marked World Refugee Day 2021 and UNHCR Jordan celebrated refugees with a number of activities, including a live concert with Jordanian singer Leen Al Faquih and a chorus of refugee children in Amman.